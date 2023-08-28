Home>>
Key facts of new BRICS members
By Fu Junjie and Fan Liuyi (People's Daily App) 15:34, August 28, 2023
BRICS leaders agreed on Thursday to invite six countries, namely Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, to join the group. Here are the basic data about these six countries.
