Interview: Ethiopia's BRICS membership to elevate economy, regional ties: expert

Xinhua) 11:27, August 28, 2023

ADDIS ABABA, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- Ethiopia's entry into the BRICS mechanism is expected to significantly boost the country's economic growth and strengthen its mutually beneficial regional ties, an Ethiopian expert has said.

"This move is foundational for a number of reasons," Mukerrim Miftah, an assistant professor at the Ethiopian Civil Service University, told Xinhua. "It will help Ethiopia forge strong, lasting economic and political cooperation with the BRICS family, facilitating better economic, trade, and investment relationships with existing and new members."

Miftah emphasized that Ethiopia's membership in BRICS will enable the East African country to pursue foreign relations in an institutionalized and mutually beneficial manner.

"Ethiopia, despite being a relatively poor country, is a strong and civilized nation with a vast population. It serves as a political anchor in East Africa and Africa as a whole, helping the BRICS counter the dominance of the West on the African continent," he said.

"The BRICS must have seen mutual benefit in admitting Ethiopia as a member. This move will strengthen the already strong economic relationships Ethiopia has with countries like China and Russia, making those relations institutional, long-lasting, and based on trust and legal conditions," he said.

The expert argued that the new membership will further enhance Ethiopia's engagement in the multilateral arena, which is currently the host country of the African Union and an active member of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development.

Miftah further emphasized Ethiopia's potential in conflict resolution, peace-building, countering terrorism, and sustainable development, which has contributed to its selection as a member of BRICS.

The expert argued that Ethiopia's entry into the BRICS is a win-win move, which injects momentum into the country's economy and enhances the bloc's role in regional multilateral cooperation at the same time.

