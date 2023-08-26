BRICS based on openness to inclusive multilateralism: Pakistani foreign ministry

Xinhua) 10:32, August 26, 2023

ISLAMABAD, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- Pakistani foreign ministry said Friday in the wake of the 15th BRICS Summit that the group has a cooperation mechanism based on openness to inclusive multilateralism.

The ministry's spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch made the remarks on Friday during a weekly media briefing in Islamabad.

Pakistan is an ardent supporter of multilateralism and as a member of several multilateral organizations it has always played an important role for global peace and development, she said.

"We shall continue our efforts at the international fora for fostering the spirit of international cooperation and revitalization of inclusive multilateralism," said the spokesperson.

