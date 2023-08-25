Ethiopia's BRICS membership to further strengthen growing South-South cooperation: PM

ADDIS ABABA, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said Ethiopia's membership in the BRICS mechanism will further strengthen the growing South-South cooperation framework.

BRICS leaders agreed on Thursday to invite six countries, namely Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), to join the group.

Ahmed, in a video message following the decision by BRICS leaders, said the acceptance and influence of the BRICS in the international arena is growing.

He said cognizant of the growing acceptance of the BRICS mechanism, countries across the world have shown interest in joining the group.

The Ethiopian PM commended the five BRICS member countries for their support for Ethiopia's accession.

Ethiopia, he said, will continue to strengthen its work to become the voice of Africa beyond itself. And Ethiopia will work to expand its role and participation in the field of multilateral diplomacy on the international stage.

The six countries' membership will take effect on Jan. 1, 2024, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced at a press conference during the 15th BRICS Summit.

