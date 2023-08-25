Home>>
Global South countries to decide their own development strategies: South African expert
By Shi Yuanhao, Yang Yi, Wang Xiangyu, Wang Hao and Lin Rui (People's Daily App) 15:20, August 25, 2023
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Commentary: Vibrant BRICS to play bigger role in global development, governance
- BRICS cooperation fosters business opportunities
- Xi returns to China after 15th BRICS Summit, state visit to South Africa
- Interview: Analyst says BRICS has effectively dismantled unipolar system
- Interview: BRICS plays increasingly important int'l role, says scholar
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.