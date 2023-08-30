Xi orders all-out rescue efforts, comprehensive investigation in Sichuan flood disaster

BEIJING, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered all-out search and rescue of the people missing in the recent flood disaster in southwest China's Sichuan Province in an instruction.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, also demanded comprehensive investigation and strengthened safety supervision to ensure the safety of the people's lives and property.

A brief bout of heavy rain on Aug. 21 triggered a natural disaster at a highway construction site along a river in Jinyang County in Sichuan's Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture.

In his instruction, Xi called for ensuring appropriate measures to console the families of the victims.

He has asked the State Council to dispatch a task force to conduct a thorough investigation into the disaster and take stern actions against those responsible in accordance with the law.

Lessons must be learned from the disaster and comprehensive checks must be carried out to address problems and risks and ensure that all parties involved earnestly perform their duties, Xi said.

Premier Li Qiang has also issued an instruction, urging prompt efforts to ascertain relevant facts and information, as well as an all-out search and rescue of the missing.

Li called for efforts to identify the cause of the disaster, draw lessons from it and punish those responsible.

Following the orders from Xi and Li, the Ministry of Emergency Management dispatched a work group to the site to oversee search rescue operations.

Local authorities in Sichuan and Liangshan are also mobilizing rescue forces for relief work.

