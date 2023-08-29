China publishes higher education textbook on Xi thought

August 29, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- A higher education textbook on Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era has been published and is now available nationwide.

The book, jointly published by the Higher Education Press and the People's Publishing House, is the first unified teaching material that elaborates on Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era in a comprehensive and systematic manner.

It represents a significant achievement in the development of teaching materials for philosophy and social sciences with Chinese features.

The book highlights the latest achievements in adapting Marxism to the Chinese context and the needs of the times, and the great practices and profound changes of the new era.

Experts and scholars in theoretical fields collaborated with young and middle-aged teachers to compile the textbook, ensuring that the content aligns closely with the cognitive characteristics and learning habits of young students.

