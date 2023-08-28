Xi calls for efforts to build a beautiful Xinjiang

08:50, August 28, 2023

President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivers a speech when he is briefed about the work of the Party committee and government of Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, as well as the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, in Urumqi, Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, Aug 26, 2023. [Photo/Xinhua]

President Xi Jinping has urged "thorough, meticulous, concrete and sustained" efforts to develop a beautiful Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region that is "united, harmonious, prosperous and culturally advanced, with healthy ecosystems and people living and working in contentment", in the process of pursuing Chinese modernization.

Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks on Saturday in Urumqi, the region's capital, when he was briefed by local officials about the work of the autonomous region's Party committee and government as well as the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps.

Established in 1954, the corps combines the functions of production, administration and defense, and has made contributions to the development of Xinjiang by promoting unity among all ethnic groups, maintaining social stability and guarding the border areas.

Xi was in Xinjiang after returning to China from South Africa, where he attended the 15th BRICS Summit and made a state visit.

The stability and prosperity of Xinjiang have been a matter of great importance for Xi in the overall development of the country. Since he became general secretary of the CPC Central Committee in 2012, Xi has conducted two inspections in Xinjiang, in 2014 and 2022, chaired two central symposiums on the work related to Xinjiang, in 2014 and 2020, and proposed the Party's strategy for governing Xinjiang in the new era from a strategic and overall perspective.

At the central symposium on work related to Xinjiang in 2014, he made a significant statement highlighting the need to foster a sense of community for the Chinese nation.

At the meeting on Saturday in Urumqi, Xi reaffirmed the special importance of the efforts related to Xinjiang in the work of the Party and the country, saying it concerns the overall task of building China into a strong modern socialist country in all respects and promoting the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

He said that maintaining social stability is a top priority, and he called for efforts to coordinate the work of maintaining stability and advancing development, with the two aspects mutually promoted.

The mechanism for forestalling and defusing major risks and potential dangers should be improved, Xi said, adding that the fight against terrorism and separatism should be integrated with the law-based and constant work of maintaining stability.

He reiterated the importance of forging a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation, and said that education on standard spoken and written Chinese must be resolutely carried out to enhance people's awareness of and capability in using it.

Xi made specific requirements, ranging from strengthening the protection and utilization of cultural heritage and providing young people with enhanced education on modern civilization and science, to accelerating the construction of an inclusive social structure and community environment.

During Saturday's meeting, Xi said that with the building of a new development paradigm, the promotion of high-quality development and the advancement of Chinese modernization, Xinjiang faces new opportunities and needs to achieve new accomplishments.

Xi provided clear direction for Xinjiang's development in his speech. He urged efforts to accelerate the construction of a modern industrial system that reflects Xinjiang's characteristics and advantages, as well as to actively develop modern agriculture and industrial parks, such as for photovoltaic products.

