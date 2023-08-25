Home>>
Xi says China always member of developing world
(Xinhua) 08:58, August 25, 2023
JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said here on Thursday that China was, is, and will always be a member of the developing world.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi calls for refocusing on issue of development
- Xi says BRICS expansion historic, new starting point for cooperation
- Xi says China supports AU's G20 membership
- Xi urges BRICS to expand political, security cooperation for peace, tranquility
- Xi calls for efforts to deepen BRICS business, financial cooperation to boost growth
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.