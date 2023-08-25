Languages

Friday, August 25, 2023

Xi says China always member of developing world

(Xinhua) 08:58, August 25, 2023

JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said here on Thursday that China was, is, and will always be a member of the developing world.

