CPC leadership deliberates regulations, plan for training of officials

BEIJING, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- The Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee convened a meeting on Thursday to deliberate a set of regulations and a five-year plan (2023-27) concerning the education and training of officials. Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the meeting.

As noted in the meeting, training of officials is a leading, fundamental, and strategic project for building a high-caliber team of officials. Such training plays an irreplaceable and important role in promoting the great cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics and the great new project of Party building. It is imperative to fully implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and fulfill the general requirements for Party building as well as the Party's organizational line in the new era. Efforts must be made to develop a deep understanding of the decisive significance of the "two affirmations," strengthen the "four consciousnesses," bolster the "four-sphere confidence," and ensure the "two upholds." Maintaining firm ideals, convictions and principles as the fundamentals, and comprehensively strengthening governance capability as the focus, we will work to train a team of high-caliber officials who are politically competent, meet the requirements of the new era, and have the capabilities to lead the socialist modernization drive.

It was stressed at the meeting that the study and implementation of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era should be the main subject, and the Party's innovative theories must be employed to enhance cohesion and forge the Party's soul, and consolidate the Party's foundation. It is imperative to carry out political training throughout the whole growth cycle of officials, educate and guide them to establish a correct understanding of power, performance evaluation and career, so as to improve their political acumen, understanding and capacity to deliver. It is imperative to ensure what the education and training provide is commensurate with the demands of Party organizations and posts and the needs of trainees. The methods of education and training must be constantly optimized to make them more systematic, targeted and effective. With the CPC Central Committee's major decisions and plans and major national strategies as the focus, training programs in different fields and domains should be organized to improve officials' capabilities to advance high-quality development, serve the people, and prevent and defuse risks. Efforts must be made to secure basic support for the education and training of officials, give full play to the primary role of Party schools (academies of governance) in this regard, strengthen political scrutiny, and introduce qualified teachers. Marxist academic conduct of combining theory with practice must be promoted to root out pointless formalities, and organize education and training programs in a frugal and standardized manner.

