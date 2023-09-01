Xi to address global trade in services summit of CIFTIS

Xinhua) 09:07, September 01, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will deliver a speech at the Global Trade in Services Summit of the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) via video on Saturday in Beijing, the Ministry of Commerce spokesperson Shu Jueting announced on Friday.

