Home>>
Xi to address global trade in services summit of CIFTIS
(Xinhua) 09:07, September 01, 2023
BEIJING, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will deliver a speech at the Global Trade in Services Summit of the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) via video on Saturday in Beijing, the Ministry of Commerce spokesperson Shu Jueting announced on Friday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.