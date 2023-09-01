A visit to venue of 2023 CIFTIS: Shougang Park

Xinhua) 08:51, September 01, 2023

This photo taken on Aug. 31, 2023 shows a view of Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

The China International Fair for Trade in Services 2023 (2023 CIFTIS) is scheduled to take place in Beijing from Sept. 2 to 6.

This year's edition of the CIFTIS, one of the world's largest and most comprehensive fairs for trade in services, will be held in the China National Convention Center and Shougang Park, covering an exhibition area of 155,000 square meters.

This photo taken on Aug. 31, 2023 shows a view of Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Liu Lingyi)

This photo taken on Aug. 31, 2023 shows a view of Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)

This photo taken on Aug. 31, 2023 shows a view of Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)

This photo taken on Aug. 31, 2023 shows a view of Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

This photo taken on Aug. 31, 2023 shows a view of Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Journalists work at Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Volunteers attend a training session for the China International Fair for Trade in Services 2023 at Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

This photo taken on Aug. 31, 2023 shows a view of Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China. The China International Fair for Trade in Services 2023 (2023 CIFTIS) is scheduled to take place in Beijing from Sept. 2 to 6. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

A staff member speaks to the press at Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 31, 2023. The China International Fair for Trade in Services 2023 (2023 CIFTIS) is scheduled to take place in Beijing from Sept. 2 to 6. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

This photo taken on Aug. 31, 2023 shows a view of Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China. The China International Fair for Trade in Services 2023 (2023 CIFTIS) is scheduled to take place in Beijing from Sept. 2 to 6. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

This photo taken on Aug. 31, 2023 shows a view of Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China. The China International Fair for Trade in Services 2023 (2023 CIFTIS) is scheduled to take place in Beijing from Sept. 2 to 6. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

This photo taken on Aug. 31, 2023 shows a view of Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China. The China International Fair for Trade in Services 2023 (2023 CIFTIS) is scheduled to take place in Beijing from Sept. 2 to 6. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)

This photo taken on Aug. 31, 2023 shows a view of Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China. The China International Fair for Trade in Services 2023 (2023 CIFTIS) is scheduled to take place in Beijing from Sept. 2 to 6. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

