Shougang industrial park, Ruhr area witness development process of human civilization

From the Ruhr area in Germany to the Shougang industrial park in Beijing, one after another steel "giants" stand as witnesses to the development process of human civilization.

The Ruhr area in Germany is a significant industrial zone in Europe, once a coal and steel production hub for Germany. The Zollverein coal mine industrial complex in Essen was one of the world's largest coal mines from the late 19th to the early 20th century. With Germany's transition in energy industry, the Zollverein coal mine industrial complex ceased operation completely in 1993. This exemplary modern industrial structure subsequently transformed into an arts and cultural center. In 2001, the Zollverein coal mine industrial complex was listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Founded in 1919, Shougang, meaning "capital steel" in the Chinese language, is an epitome of China's industrial history. Shougang has been relocated to the neighboring Hebei Province, where the steel conglomerate has built high-end and eco-friendly iron and steel production lines. In 2018, Shougang Park, the steel mill-turned cultural and sports complex in western Beijing, was included in the first batch of China's industrial heritage protection list. And it has also served as one of the venues for the China International Fair for Trade in Services.

