Senior CPC official stresses strict law enforcement

BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- A senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has called for further efforts to ensure strict law enforcement and correct law implementation.

Chen Wenqing, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks when presiding over a meeting on Friday.

The meeting noted that the strict law enforcement by judicial, procuratorial and public security organs over a period of time has contributed to the rapid economic development and long-term social stability.

It stressed that offenses such as disrupting the order of the socialist market economy, impairing the social administration order, and infringing on citizens' civil rights must be punished in accordance with the law.

The meeting urged judicial, procuratorial and public security organs to further standardize law enforcement. It also called for a sound mechanism to protect the rights and interests of law enforcement and a system to protect law enforcement officers from liabilities when they are performing duties according to the law.

