CPC leadership reviews disciplinary inspection report

Xinhua) 08:10, September 28, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- The Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee convened a meeting on Wednesday to deliberate a report on the first round of disciplinary inspections launched by the 20th CPC Central Committee.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the meeting.

The CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core has attached great importance to disciplinary inspections and made a series of major decisions and plans in this regard, according to the meeting.

Practice has proven that disciplinary inspections are an effective method to identify and solve problems, and need to be carried out constantly and intensively, the meeting noted.

Results of the first round of disciplinary inspections showed that Party building and self-governance had been strengthened in the state-owned enterprises (SOEs), finance and sports sectors, but there remain some problems, the meeting said, noting that strict steps should be taken consistently.

The disciplinary inspections and follow-up actions to solve existing problems must serve as opportunities for strengthening the Party's overall leadership and helping SOEs perform their core functions better and improve their core competitiveness.

The meeting also stressed the need for greater efforts to ensure financial enterprises serve the real economy and national strategies in an improved manner.

It is crucial to ensure both development and security, stay prepared to deal with worst-case and extreme-case scenarios, and take effective measures to forestall and defuse major risks, the meeting noted.

Some other issues were also discussed at the meeting.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)