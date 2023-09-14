Italian version of book on CPC history published in Italy

Xinhua) 13:54, September 14, 2023

ROME, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- The Italian version of a book on the history of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has been published in Italy, enabling Italian readers to better understand the CPC's century-long history and ruling philosophy.

The book "La lunga marcia del Partito Comunista Cinese," or "The Long March of the Communist Party of China," was recently published in Italian by the Italian political-cultural association Marx21.

The CPC was founded in July 1921 and has evolved from a fledgling party with 50-odd members into the world's largest governing party, boasting a membership of over 98 million individuals.

At an event in Rome focusing on the release of the book on Wednesday, Chai Fangguo, deputy head of the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee, briefed the content of the book to the audience.

Chai, also head of China's Central Compilation and Translation Bureau, elaborated on the CPC's history, achievements and valuable experience in its century-long development.

The history of the CPC is a key to understanding the party itself, Chinese Ambassador to Italy Jia Guide said, stressing the crucial role the book plays for Italian readers to see a genuine, comprehensive and vivid picture of the CPC.

Mauro Alboresi, national secretary of the Italian Communist Party, and Alberto Lombardo, general secretary of the Communist Party (Italy), attended the event.

