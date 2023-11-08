Senior CPC official stresses breaking new ground in public communication, culture work

Xinhua) 11:00, November 08, 2023

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, addresses a symposium on studying and implementing Xi Jinping Thought on Culture held in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- Cai Qi, a senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC), has stressed the importance of taking Xi Jinping Thought on Culture as guidance to break new ground in the work of public communication and culture in the new era.

Cai, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks while addressing a symposium on studying and implementing Xi Jinping Thought on Culture held on Monday.

The thought has been formed and enriched in the great practice of developing socialist culture with Chinese characteristics in the new era, and is a summary of the practical experience of cultural advancement under the Party's leadership in the new era, Cai said.

It has enriched and developed Marxist cultural theories, and served as a guide for improving the work of public communication and culture on the new journey of the new era and for shouldering the new cultural mission, Cai noted.

The thought has also contributed Chinese wisdom in creating a new form of human advancement and leading the progress of world civilizations, he added.

It is essential to gain a deep understanding of the major innovative ideas, well-conceived methodology, and the strategic planning concerning cultural development encapsulated in the thought, Cai said.

It is important to understand that the thought is an open, systematic and continuously expanding ideological framework, and that the thought is bound to be enriched and further developed through practice, he added.

Highlighting both the learning of the thought and its practical application, Cai called for efforts to effectively integrate the thought into all aspects and throughout the entire process of public communication and culture work.

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the symposium. State Councilor Shen Yiqin attended the event.

