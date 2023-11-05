CPC Party school holds graduation ceremony

Xinhua) 11:40, November 05, 2023

Chen Xi, president of the Party School of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee (National Academy of Governance), attends a graduation ceremony for the 2023 autumn semester on Nov. 3, 2023. Chen presented certificates to the first batch of graduates for the semester. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- The Party School of the Communist Party of China Central Committee (National Academy of Governance) held a graduation ceremony on Friday for the 2023 autumn semester.

Chen Xi, president of the school and academy, presented certificates to 581 graduates, the first batch of graduates for the semester. During the ceremony, seven representatives of the graduates gave speeches, pledging to translate the knowledge they acquired into action by effectively performing their duties and promoting high-quality development.

The representatives also vowed to make more contributions to building a strong country and advancing the great cause of national rejuvenation.

