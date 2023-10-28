CPC delegation visits Britain
LONDON, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of the Great Britain-China Centre (GBCC), a delegation of the Communist Party of China (CPC) visited Britain from Tuesday to Thursday.
During the visit, the Chinese delegation, led by Luo Dongchuan, deputy secretary of the CPC Fujian Provincial Committee, held meetings with Peter Mandelson, who is a current member of the House of Lords (the upper house of British parliament) and former first secretary of state, Martin Davidson, chair of the GBCC, and Andrew Seaton, chief executive of China-Britain Business Council.
The delegation and the British side attended Tea and Friendship between China and UK: 2023 Fujian Tea (China) on the Maritime Silk Road Launching Ceremony. The delegation also visited Wales.
Highlighting the great significance of China-Britain relations to the world, the two sides voiced willingness to strengthen cooperation in such fields as economy, trade, new energy, marine economy, tea culture and justice.
