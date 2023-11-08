Senior CPC official stresses "Fengqiao model" for governance

November 08, 2023

Chen Wenqing, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, addresses an event centering on the "Fengqiao model" for promoting community-level governance in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

BEIJING, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- A senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official has stressed sticking to and developing the "Fengqiao model" for promoting community-level governance in the new era.

Chen Wenqing, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks at an event centering on the model on Monday.

Created by people in Fengqiao, in east China's Zhejiang Province, some 60 years ago, the "Fengqiao model" gained recognition for promoting the resolution of disputes by people at the community level. It has since been promoted across the country.

Speaking at Monday's event, Chen called for efforts to strengthen the rule of law in preventing and resolving disputes to create a more secure and stable social environment for the causes of building China into a strong country and China's national rejuvenation.

Asking for firm adherence to the content and requirements of the model, Chen urged carrying out the Party's mass line, and relying on primary-level organizations and the people to prioritize prevention and mediation, make good use of the rule of law and resolve disputes on the spot.

He also called for efforts to leverage the political strengths of Party leadership, and continue to break new ground in work by improving relevant systems, establishing platforms and strengthening technological support.

