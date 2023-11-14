Home>>
Autumn scenery in London, Britain
(Xinhua) 20:59, November 14, 2023
A woman walks her dog at St James's Park in London, Britain, Nov. 13, 2023. (Xinhua)
People enjoy the autumn scenery at St James's Park in London, Britain, Nov. 13, 2023. (Xinhua)
Photos
