Autumn scenery in London, Britain

Xinhua) 20:59, November 14, 2023

A woman walks her dog at St James's Park in London, Britain, Nov. 13, 2023. (Xinhua)

People enjoy the autumn scenery at St James's Park in London, Britain, Nov. 13, 2023. (Xinhua)

