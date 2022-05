Elizabeth Line opens to public in London

Xinhua) 09:12, May 25, 2022

Passengers arrive at Paddington station of Elizabeth Line in London, Britain, on May 24, 2022. As a new railway line, Elizabeth Line opened to the public on Tuesday. (Photo by Ray Tang/Xinhua)

