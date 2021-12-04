In pics: media preview of Christie's London Classic Week auction
A staff member checks a marble artwork for auction during a media preview of the Christie's London Classic Week auction in London, Britain, Dec. 3, 2021. Christie's London Classic Week presents art from antiquity to the 21st century, spanning five live auctions and four online-only sales. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
A woman views artwork "The Colosseum" for auction during a media preview of the Christie's London Classic Week auction in London, Britain, Dec. 3, 2021. Christie's London Classic Week presents art from antiquity to the 21st century, spanning five live auctions and four online-only sales. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
A woman views artworks for auction during a media preview of the Christie's London Classic Week auction in London, Britain, Dec. 3, 2021. Christie's London Classic Week presents art from antiquity to the 21st century, spanning five live auctions and four online-only sales. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
The Charles Darwin Family Microscope for auction is seen during a media preview of the Christie's London Classic Week auction in London, Britain, Dec. 3, 2021. Christie's London Classic Week presents art from antiquity to the 21st century, spanning five live auctions and four online-only sales. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
A man views an artwork for auction during a media preview of the Christie's London Classic Week auction in London, Britain, Dec. 3, 2021. Christie's London Classic Week presents art from antiquity to the 21st century, spanning five live auctions and four online-only sales. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
A staff member arranges an artwork for auction during a media preview of the Christie's London Classic Week auction in London, Britain, Dec. 3, 2021. Christie's London Classic Week presents art from antiquity to the 21st century, spanning five live auctions and four online-only sales. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
A staff member checks the Charles Darwin Family Microscope for auction during a media preview of the Christie's London Classic Week auction in London, Britain, Dec. 3, 2021. Christie's London Classic Week presents art from antiquity to the 21st century, spanning five live auctions and four online-only sales. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
Two staff members hang an artwork for auction on the wall during a media preview of the Christie's London Classic Week auction in London, Britain, Dec. 3, 2021. Christie's London Classic Week presents art from antiquity to the 21st century, spanning five live auctions and four online-only sales. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
