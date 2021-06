We Are China

Highlights of exhibition 'YAYOI KUSAMA-INFINITY MIRROR ROOMS' in London

Xinhua) 14:05, June 17, 2021

People visit the exhibition 'YAYOI KUSAMA-INFINITY MIRROR ROOMS' at Tate Modern in London, Britain, on June 16, 2021. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

