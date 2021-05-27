Home>>
New artworks of project "Beyond Boundaries" unveiled in London
(Xinhua) 16:30, May 27, 2021
Photo taken on May 26, 2021 shows the artwork "He(art) is Everywhere" near Tate Modern in London, Britain. New artworks of the project "Beyond Boundaries" unveiled near Tate Modern. The artworks are aimed at reconnecting people with each other. (Xinhua/Han Yan)
