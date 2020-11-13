Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Nov 13, 2020
Direct air freight route links China's Xiamen, London

(Xinhua)    17:09, November 13, 2020

XIAMEN, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- East China's Fujian province on Thursday launched its first direct air cargo route linking Xiamen City and London, the British capital.

A charter cargo aircraft carrying 32 tonnes of textiles, shoes, semiconductors and other commercial goods took off from Xiamen at 8:30 p.m. Beijing Time on Thursday and arrived at Heathrow Airport in London after 12 hours.

The route is operated by Xiamen Airlines and is the company's first direct connection with the U.K.

The route will promote economic, trade and cultural cooperation between Fujian and Europe, said the carrier. Three more charter cargo flights will be launched soon.

Xiamen Airlines launched an air cargo route linking Xiamen and Spain's Valencia in late May. It is the carrier's first direct connection with Spain.

