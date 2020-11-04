Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Nov 4, 2020
Christmas lights illuminate main shopping Oxford Street in London

(Xinhua)    14:15, November 04, 2020

Photo taken on Nov. 3, 2020 shows the Christmas lights illuminating the main shopping Oxford Street, in London, Britain. Oxford Street Christmas lights were switched on from Monday. The lights pay tribute to the strength and brilliance of Londoners and also honor those who've demonstrated kindness and steadfast support to others during the pandemic. (Xinhua/Han Yan)


