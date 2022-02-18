Light Festival held in London
People view an installation called Digital Origami Tiger during the light festival at Battersea Power Station in London, Britain, Feb. 17, 2022. The Light Festival is held from Jan. 13 to Feb. 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
An installation called Run Beyond is seen during the Light Festival at Battersea Power Station in London, Britain, Feb. 17, 2022. The Light Festival is held from Jan. 13 to Feb. 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
An installation called Digital Origami Tiger is seen during the Light Festival at Battersea Power Station in London, Britain, Feb. 17, 2022. The Light Festival is held from Jan. 13 to Feb. 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
Installations are seen during the Light Festival at Battersea Power Station in London, Britain, Feb. 17, 2022. The Light Festival is held from Jan. 13 to Feb. 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
An installation called Digital Origami Tiger is seen during the Light Festival at Battersea Power Station in London, Britain, Feb. 17, 2022. The Light Festival is held from Jan. 13 to Feb. 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
An installation called Run Beyond is seen during the Light Festival at Battersea Power Station in London, Britain, Feb. 17, 2022. The Light Festival is held from Jan. 13 to Feb. 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
