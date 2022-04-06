First live London Book Fair since 2019 begins

Xinhua) 16:54, April 06, 2022

A woman steps out of a booth at London Book Fair in London, Britain, April 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

LONDON, April 5 (Xinhua) -- The first in-person London Book Fair, one of the world's biggest publishing trade fairs, kicked off here on Tuesday after suspensions due to the COVID-19 pandemic since 2019.

The Fair, which was launched in 1971, is set to run until Thursday with more than 900 exhibitors.

The event was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and was offered in virtual format last year.

"It makes a big difference to see people as you don't get quite the same buzz in a Zoom meeting. This will lead to far more business," said children's publisher Janetta Otter-Barry.

"Publishing is a creative industry and you thrive off learning from other people. We're excited to get back and network with writers and publishers," said Jane Rowland from the publisher Troubador.

Guo Guang, general manager of China Youth Press International Ltd., told Xinhua that he has noticed a growing international demand for books on Chinese art, history and modern-day development.

This year, more than 60 Chinese publishers participated in the event.

