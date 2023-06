In pics: daily life in London

Xinhua) 10:48, June 03, 2023

People feed parakeets in St. James's Park in London, Britain, June 2, 2023. As temperatures rise in London, people get outside and enjoy the sunshine. (Xinhua)

People relax in the sunshine near Tower Bridge in London, Britain, June 2, 2023. As temperatures rise in London, people get outside and enjoy the sunshine. (Xinhua)

A man feeds parakeets in St. James's Park in London, Britain, June 2, 2023. As temperatures rise in London, people get outside and enjoy the sunshine. (Xinhua)

People relax in the sunshine in St. James's Park in London, Britain, June 2, 2023. As temperatures rise in London, people get outside and enjoy the sunshine. (Xinhua)

People eat ice cream in the sunshine in St. James's Park in London, Britain, June 2, 2023. As temperatures rise in London, people get outside and enjoy the sunshine. (Xinhua)

Swans and ducks are seen in St. James's Park in London, Britain, June 2, 2023. As temperatures rise in London, people get outside and enjoy the sunshine. (Xinhua)

