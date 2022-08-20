London tube workers take part in strike

Xinhua) 10:39, August 20, 2022

People walk past Paddington tube station closed due to a strike in London, Britain, on Aug. 19, 2022. London tube workers took part in a strike on Friday over pay and job-related issues. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

A woman walks past Paddington tube station closed due to a strike in London, Britain, on Aug. 19, 2022. London tube workers took part in a strike on Friday over pay and job-related issues. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

People look at notices of strike outside Paddington tube station closed due to a strike in London, Britain, on Aug. 19, 2022. London tube workers took part in a strike on Friday over pay and job-related issues. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

A notice is seen at Paddington tube station closed due to a strike in London, Britain, on Aug. 19, 2022. London tube workers took part in a strike on Friday over pay and job-related issues. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

