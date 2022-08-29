Notting Hill Carnival celebrated in London

Xinhua) 13:45, August 29, 2022

Performers participate in Notting Hill Carnival in London, Britain, on Aug. 28, 2022. Originated in the 1960s, the carnival is a way for Afro-Caribbean communities to celebrate their cultures and traditions. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Performers participate in Notting Hill Carnival in London, Britain, on Aug. 28, 2022. Originated in the 1960s, the carnival is a way for Afro-Caribbean communities to celebrate their cultures and traditions. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Performers participate in Notting Hill Carnival in London, Britain, on Aug. 28, 2022. Originated in the 1960s, the carnival is a way for Afro-Caribbean communities to celebrate their cultures and traditions. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Performers participate in Notting Hill Carnival in London, Britain, on Aug. 28, 2022. Originated in the 1960s, the carnival is a way for Afro-Caribbean communities to celebrate their cultures and traditions. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Girls participate in Notting Hill Carnival in London, Britain, on Aug. 28, 2022. Originated in the 1960s, the carnival is a way for Afro-Caribbean communities to celebrate their cultures and traditions. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Performers participate in Notting Hill Carnival in London, Britain, on Aug. 28, 2022. Originated in the 1960s, the carnival is a way for Afro-Caribbean communities to celebrate their cultures and traditions. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

A performer participates in Notting Hill Carnival in London, Britain, on Aug. 28, 2022. Originated in the 1960s, the carnival is a way for Afro-Caribbean communities to celebrate their cultures and traditions. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

A performer participates in Notting Hill Carnival in London, Britain, on Aug. 28, 2022. Originated in the 1960s, the carnival is a way for Afro-Caribbean communities to celebrate their cultures and traditions. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

A performer participates in Notting Hill Carnival in London, Britain, on Aug. 28, 2022. Originated in the 1960s, the carnival is a way for Afro-Caribbean communities to celebrate their cultures and traditions. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

A performer participates in Notting Hill Carnival in London, Britain, on Aug. 28, 2022. Originated in the 1960s, the carnival is a way for Afro-Caribbean communities to celebrate their cultures and traditions. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

A performer participates in Notting Hill Carnival in London, Britain, on Aug. 28, 2022. Originated in the 1960s, the carnival is a way for Afro-Caribbean communities to celebrate their cultures and traditions. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

A performer participates in Notting Hill Carnival in London, Britain, on Aug. 28, 2022. Originated in the 1960s, the carnival is a way for Afro-Caribbean communities to celebrate their cultures and traditions. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)