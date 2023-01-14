London Eye illuminated in red to celebrate upcoming Chinese New Year

Xinhua) 11:05, January 14, 2023

Traditional Chinese lion dancers perform in front of the London Eye which is lit up in red to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year in London, Britain, Jan. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

This photo taken on Jan. 13, 2023 shows the London Eye illuminated in red to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year in London, Britain. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Traditional Chinese lion dancers perform in front of the London Eye which is lit up in red to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year in London, Britain, Jan. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Traditional Chinese lion dancers perform in front of the London Eye which is lit up in red to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year in London, Britain, Jan. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Traditional Chinese lion dancers perform in front of the London Eye which is lit up in red to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year in London, Britain, Jan. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

This photo taken on Jan. 13, 2023 shows the London Eye illuminated in red to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year in London, Britain. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

This photo taken on Jan. 13, 2023 shows the London Eye illuminated in red to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year in London, Britain. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

This photo taken on Jan. 13, 2023 shows the London Eye illuminated in red to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year in London, Britain. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Traditional Chinese lion dancers perform in front of the London Eye which is lit up in red to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year in London, Britain, Jan. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Sheng Chuyi)