China International Jewelry Fair opens in Beijing

Ecns.cn) 16:49, March 17, 2023

A gold artifact is on display at the China International Jewelry Fair in Beijing, March 16, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Jun)

China International Jewelry Fair opened at the China International Exhibition Center on Thursday, covering an area of over 30,000 square meters, with more than 1,000 companies.

