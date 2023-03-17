Home>>
China International Jewelry Fair opens in Beijing
(Ecns.cn) 16:49, March 17, 2023
A gold artifact is on display at the China International Jewelry Fair in Beijing, March 16, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Jun)
China International Jewelry Fair opened at the China International Exhibition Center on Thursday, covering an area of over 30,000 square meters, with more than 1,000 companies.
