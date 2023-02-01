Languages

Archive

Wednesday, February 01, 2023

Home>>

Exhibition of antiquities from ancient Syria held in N China's Shijiazhuang

(Xinhua) 08:52, February 01, 2023

A girl visits an exhibition of antiquities from ancient Syria at Hebei Museum in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 31, 2023. (Photo by Chen Qibao/Xinhua)

The exhibition displaying antiquities of nine museums in Syria will last till April 9. 


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories