Exhibition on Lingjiatan culture kicks off in Anhui
(Ecns.cn) 14:28, December 10, 2022
A cultural relics is on show during an exhibition on Lingjiatan culture in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Dec. 7, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Qiang)
A total of 194 pieces of cultural relics including jade, stoneware and pottery are displayed in the exhibition. The Lingjiatan relics site existed between 5,300 and 5,800 years ago, during the late Neolithic period. It is famous for the discovery of over 1,000 pieces of jade ware that exemplify ancient Chinese culture. The archaeological excavation of the Lingjiatan relics site is still ongoing.
