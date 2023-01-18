Masterpieces from London's National Gallery on show in Shanghai

Ecns.cn) 09:15, January 18, 2023

The painting "Long Grass with Butterflies" by Vincent van Gogh is on show during the exhibition “Botticelli to Van Gogh: Masterpieces from the National Gallery”, at the Shanghai Museum, Jan. 17, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Hengwei)

A total of 52 painting pieces by renowned European artists, such as Raphael, Titian, Caravaggio, Rembrandt, Constable, Monet, and Van Gogh, will be exhibited in Shanghai until May 7.

