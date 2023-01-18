Shanghai passes COVID-19 peak

08:46, January 18, 2023 By Xu Xiaomin in Shanghai ( Chinadaily.com.cn

Passengers queue up to go through entry procedures at Shanghai Pudong International Airport in east China's Shanghai, Jan. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

Shanghai has passed its COVID-19 infection peak of the current surge, the city's epidemic prevention and control authorities claimed on Tuesday.

Since the city's current COVID-19 outbreak experienced a quick development since mid December last year, the daily number of infections peaked in late December and has been declining since then. The number of residents visiting fever clinics, seeking emergency care and calling ambulance services has also fallen to a relatively normal level in recent days.

Based on comprehensive research, the city's health authorities concluded that the epidemic situation in the city has now reached a plateau.

The city will continue to optimize the measures of offering effective medical treatment networks and severe cases treatment to guarantee the safety and health of residents.

The city's epidemic prevention and control office also reminded that the population mobility is increasing with the Spring Festival coming around, people are required to wear masks properly, keep hand sanitisation, and get vaccine doses as soon as possible.

