Exhibition on Hunan's local auspicious art designs kicks off in Changsha

Xinhua) 13:15, January 18, 2023

A visitor looks at exhibits at Changsha Museum in Changsha, capital of central China's Hunan Province, Jan. 17, 2023. The event focusing on Hunan's local auspicious art designs kicked off here Tuesday in the run-up to the Spring Festival. About 200 exhibits are displayed during this exhibition lasting until June. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Ge)

