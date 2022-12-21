Home>>
Pharmacies in Changsha work to ensure anti-epidemic medicines supply
(Xinhua) 08:36, December 21, 2022
A staff member registers information of medicines at a logistics center of a pharmacy in Kaifu District of Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Dec. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
Pharmacies in Changsha are working to ensure the supply and transportation of anti-epidemic medicines to meet the needs of the public.
A staff member registers information of medicines at a logistics center of a pharmacy in Kaifu District of Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Dec. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
A staff member transports medicines at a logistics center of a pharmacy in Kaifu District of Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Dec. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
