Changsha sees robust recovery of nighttime economy
Tourists visit the Huangxing Road in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, July 29, 2022. With stimulus measures taken by local authorities, Changsha has seen a robust recovery of the nighttime economy. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)
Tourists visit the Taiping ancient street in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, July 29, 2022. With stimulus measures taken by local authorities, Changsha has seen a robust recovery of the nighttime economy. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)
Aerial photo shows tourists having meal at a night fair in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, July 29, 2022. With stimulus measures taken by local authorities, Changsha has seen a robust recovery of the nighttime economy. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)
A painter (L, front) draws a portrait for a tourist at Huangxing Road in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, July 29, 2022. With stimulus measures taken by local authorities, Changsha has seen a robust recovery of the nighttime economy. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)
