Changsha sees robust recovery of nighttime economy

Xinhua) 13:26, July 31, 2022

Tourists visit the Huangxing Road in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, July 29, 2022. With stimulus measures taken by local authorities, Changsha has seen a robust recovery of the nighttime economy. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Tourists visit the Taiping ancient street in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, July 29, 2022. With stimulus measures taken by local authorities, Changsha has seen a robust recovery of the nighttime economy. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Aerial photo shows tourists having meal at a night fair in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, July 29, 2022. With stimulus measures taken by local authorities, Changsha has seen a robust recovery of the nighttime economy. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

A painter (L, front) draws a portrait for a tourist at Huangxing Road in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, July 29, 2022. With stimulus measures taken by local authorities, Changsha has seen a robust recovery of the nighttime economy. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

