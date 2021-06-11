Home>>
High school graduates take part in color run in rainy Changsha
(Ecns.cn) 11:32, June 11, 2021
High school graduates take part a special graduation party -- color run -- in the rainstorm at "Changsha Window of the World" theme park in Changsha, Hunan Province, June 10, 2021. (Photo/Deng Ting)
High school graduates across China took part in the event organized by "Changsha Window of the World." It is also part of the upcoming sports competition-themed inspirational film "Beyond". Popular Chinese stars Zheng Kai, Du Haitao and Li Yunrui participated in the event.
