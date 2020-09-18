Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Sep 18, 2020
Xi encourages young people to live up to the times

(Xinhua)    13:52, September 18, 2020

CHANGSHA, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Thursday encouraged young students to live up to the times when he visited the Yuelu Academy in Changsha, the capital city of central China's Hunan Province.

"The new era is an era of heroes," he said.

Xi exhorted the students to study hard, master knowledge and skills, foster the correct worldview, outlook on life and values, and contribute their wisdom to the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

