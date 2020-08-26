Traffic lights changed into shape of hearts in Changsha on Chinese Valentine's Day

Pedestrians cross a street with heart-shaped traffic lights in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 25, 2020. The Qixi Festival, which is also referred to as Chinese Valentine's Day, falls on every 7th day of the 7th month according to the Chinese lunar calendar. The traffic police in Changsha temporarily changed the traffic lights into the shape of hearts along a bustling commercial street in the city, promoting traditional Chinese culture while asking the public to abide by traffic rules on Qixi Festival. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)