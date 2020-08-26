Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Aug 26, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Traffic lights changed into shape of hearts in Changsha on Chinese Valentine's Day

(Xinhua)    11:37, August 26, 2020

Pedestrians cross a street with heart-shaped traffic lights in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 25, 2020. The Qixi Festival, which is also referred to as Chinese Valentine's Day, falls on every 7th day of the 7th month according to the Chinese lunar calendar. The traffic police in Changsha temporarily changed the traffic lights into the shape of hearts along a bustling commercial street in the city, promoting traditional Chinese culture while asking the public to abide by traffic rules on Qixi Festival. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York