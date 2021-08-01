Nucleic testing conducted in Changsha, Hunan

Xinhua) 15:22, August 01, 2021

Health workers operate at a COVID-19 nucleic testing site in Nandaqiao community, Chiling Road sub-district, Tianxin District of Changsha, capital of central China's Hunan Province, July 31, 2021. Local COVID-19 prevention and control authority in Changsha announced Saturday that three areas in the city have heightened their risk for COVID-19 infection from low to medium, and all-inclusive nucleic testing is now under way in these areas. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

