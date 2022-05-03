9th survivor rescued from collapsed building in central China

Xinhua) 11:01, May 03, 2022

Rescuers transfer the ninth survivor who has been pulled from the rubble 88 hours after a self-built residential building collapsed in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, May 3, 2022. A self-constructed residential building collapsed on April 29 in Wangcheng District in Changsha. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

