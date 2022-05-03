Home>>
2 detained over building collapse in central China
(Xinhua) 15:53, May 03, 2022
CHANGSHA, May 3 (Xinhua) -- Public security authorities on Tuesday detained two people over the recent collapse of a self-built residential building in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province.
The two were suspected of the crime of causing a major liability accident, as they took part in the illegal renovation of the building, said local police.
The collapse took place at 12:24 p.m. on Friday in the city's Wangcheng District. Another nine people were detained on Sunday over the collapse.
Further investigations are underway.
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.