2 detained over building collapse in central China

Xinhua) 15:53, May 03, 2022

CHANGSHA, May 3 (Xinhua) -- Public security authorities on Tuesday detained two people over the recent collapse of a self-built residential building in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province.

The two were suspected of the crime of causing a major liability accident, as they took part in the illegal renovation of the building, said local police.

The collapse took place at 12:24 p.m. on Friday in the city's Wangcheng District. Another nine people were detained on Sunday over the collapse.

Further investigations are underway.

