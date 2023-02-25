We Are China

In pics: 2023 Royal Canberra Show

Xinhua) 13:40, February 25, 2023

This photo taken on Feb. 24, 2023 shows piggies running at the Royal Canberra Show in the Exhibition Park in Canberra, Australia.

The 2023 Royal Canberra Show is hosted here from Feb. 24 to 26. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)

People visit the Royal Canberra Show in the Exhibition Park in Canberra, Australia, Feb. 24, 2023.

People visit the Royal Canberra Show in the Exhibition Park in Canberra, Australia, Feb. 24, 2023.

People visit the Royal Canberra Show in the Exhibition Park in Canberra, Australia, Feb. 24, 2023.

People visit the Royal Canberra Show in the Exhibition Park in Canberra, Australia, Feb. 24, 2023.

This photo taken on Feb. 24, 2023 shows alpacas at the Royal Canberra Show in the Exhibition Park in Canberra, Australia.

This photo taken on Feb. 24, 2023 shows alpacas at the Royal Canberra Show in the Exhibition Park in Canberra, Australia.

This photo taken on Feb. 24, 2023 shows the Royal Canberra Show in the Exhibition Park in Canberra, Australia.

This photo taken on Feb. 24, 2023 shows the Royal Canberra Show in the Exhibition Park in Canberra, Australia.

