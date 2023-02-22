Exhibition on ancient Chinese gold held in HK

Xinhua) 08:55, February 22, 2023

A journalist views an exhibit at the Hong Kong Palace Museum (HKPM) in south China's Hong Kong, Feb. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)

A special exhibition themed "Radiance: Ancient Gold from the Hong Kong Palace Museum Collection and the Mengdiexuan Collection" was unveiled here on Tuesday. A total of 220 sets of ancient Chinese gold objects are on display at the exhibition, which will be open to the public from Feb. 22 to Sept. 25.

A journalist views the exhibits at the Hong Kong Palace Museum (HKPM) in south China's Hong Kong, Feb. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)

Journalists view the exhibits at the Hong Kong Palace Museum (HKPM) in south China's Hong Kong, Feb. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)

A journalist takes photos of the exhibits at the Hong Kong Palace Museum (HKPM) in south China's Hong Kong, Feb. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)

This photo taken on Feb. 21, 2023 shows the exhibits at the Hong Kong Palace Museum (HKPM) in south China's Hong Kong. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)