Special exhibition on ancient gold wares kicks off in Hong Kong

Ecns.cn) 14:09, February 22, 2023

A Ming dynasty (1368－1644) headwear with dragons playing with a pearl is on display during a themed exhibition at the Hong Kong Palace Museum, Feb. 21, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)

More than 200 sets of ancient gold wares, with the oldest dating back to 3,000 years were on display, highlighting the artistic and technical achievements of gold in ancient China.

