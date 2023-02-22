Home>>
Special exhibition on ancient gold wares kicks off in Hong Kong
(Ecns.cn) 14:09, February 22, 2023
A Ming dynasty (1368－1644) headwear with dragons playing with a pearl is on display during a themed exhibition at the Hong Kong Palace Museum, Feb. 21, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)
More than 200 sets of ancient gold wares, with the oldest dating back to 3,000 years were on display, highlighting the artistic and technical achievements of gold in ancient China.
